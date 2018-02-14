Connecticut girl wins category at Westminster dog show

(WTNH) — A Connecticut girl won the title of junior showmanship champion at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday.

Lily Mancini of Sherman and her English springer spaniel beat out 94 other junior handlers at Tuesday’s competition at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Mancini will get a $10,000 scholarship, which is a $4,000 increase from last year’s winning prize.

In all, 128 dogs from the Nutmeg State competed in this year’s show.