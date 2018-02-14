Girl, Planned Parenthood sticker stay at Catholic school

Related Coverage Catholic school may bar girl over Planned Parenthood sticker

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Roman Catholic school in Connecticut that told a student she would have to leave school if she kept a Planned Parenthood sticker on her laptop has reversed course.

The parents of Sacred Heart Greenwich sophomore Kate Murray told the Greenwich Time their daughter will be allowed to stay at the all-girls school with the sticker in place.

The school’s head said the school discourages the display of anything “supporting or opposing political candidates, positions or organizations” but would never dismiss a student for what she believes. The local bishop said he backed the decision that affirms the church’s anti-abortion teachings.

The decision drew fierce backlash from alumnae who threatened to stop donating to the school and instead donate to the pro-abortion rights group.

The school had no additional comment.

