Hartford Healthcare first in CT to offer latest Brain Stimulation Technology

(WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare is making a major step forward combating Parkinson’s Disease and Essential Tremors.

Hartford Healthcare is the first health system or hospital in Connecticut to offer the latest and most advanced technology for Deep Brain Stimulation.

Dr. Patrick Senatus, Neurosurgery Director at the Chase Family Movement Disorders Center at the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute was the first in the New England area to implant the Abbott Infinity™ Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System. DBS allows for a more targeted treatment and reduces potential side effects.

DBS is inserted in the chest surgically, connecting wires from a pacemaker-like battery to the brain. Doctors say while this is not a cure for Parkinson’s or Essential Tremors, it can dramatically decrease symptoms.

Patients who have Essential Tremor or Parkinson’s Disease with symptoms that are not optimally controlled by medications are candidates for DBS surgery made available at the new Abbott System at Hartford Hospital.