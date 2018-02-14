Hartford Healthcare first in CT to offer latest Brain Stimulation Technology

By Published:

(WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare is making a major step forward combating Parkinson’s Disease and Essential Tremors.

Hartford Healthcare is the first health system or hospital in Connecticut to offer the latest and most advanced technology for Deep Brain Stimulation.

Dr. Patrick Senatus, Neurosurgery Director at the Chase Family Movement Disorders Center at the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute was the first in the New England area to implant the Abbott Infinity™ Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System. DBS allows for a more targeted treatment and reduces potential side effects.

DBS is inserted in the chest surgically, connecting wires from a pacemaker-like battery to the brain. Doctors say while this is not a cure for Parkinson’s or Essential Tremors, it can dramatically decrease symptoms.

Patients who have Essential Tremor or Parkinson’s Disease with symptoms that are not optimally controlled by medications are candidates for DBS surgery made available at the new Abbott System at Hartford Hospital.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s