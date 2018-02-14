Lawsuit filed over L.L. Bean’s 1-year limit on returns

In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 photo customers leave the LL Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine. The outdoor retailer is imposing a one-year limit on most returns to reduce growing abuse and fraud. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — An unhappy customer is suing L.L. Bean over its new return policy, claiming the company broke a vow to customers.

The lawsuit in federal court in Chicago contends customers bought items because of L.L. Bean’s unlimited “satisfaction” guarantee. The lawsuit accuses L.L. Bean of breach of warranty.

The Maine-based retailer announced Friday it’s imposing a one-year limit for most returns, because it says too many people are abusing the system.

Company spokeswoman Carolyn Beem said the lawsuit misrepresents the return policy. She said purchases made before Feb. 9, 2018, are not subject to the new policy as long as there’s proof of purchase.

The plaintiff, Victor Bondi, is seeking class-action status for the lawsuit filed on Monday. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages or an order that L.L. Bean honor the old warranty.

