Learning basic medical training for tragic situations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders are usually not the first ones on the scene. Oftentimes, it’s the student, the teacher, the coworker, or the person caught in the middle of the aftermath. There is a new field medical training class out there open to the general public for just this type of situation.

“So, if you are one of those people who wants to take some kind of action and you’re the person to stop at a car accident and help, and you don’t have any training, well then go get it,” said retired Lieutenant Stephen Estes with Bully Breed Training.

The company is headed by retired Lt. Estes from West Hartford. He is now teaching the very basics of tactical field medicine. It was taught to the troops overseas as well as law enforcement. But, with school shootings and terrorist attacks, there is now a growing need to teach the general public.

“You may not have to take any practical action to stop the threat, but you can certainly help in the aftermath and keep people alive,” Lt. Estes explained.

Lt. Estes says this class is the natural progression from CPR to first aid to field medical training. It only takes a couple of hours on a Saturday or a Sunday, and it can give you the medical skills and confidence you will need during a tragedy.

That is why Nicco Carilli took the field medical class last weekend. He learned how to pack a wound, stop the bleeding, and keep an airway open long enough to keep someone alive until paramedics arrive.

“This can, anyone, anyone from the military to law enforcement to soccer moms, anyone can be put in the situation. The situations pick you, not the other way around,” Carilli said.

Keep in mind, while on Wednesday we’re focusing on school shootings and terrorist incidences, it can also be used for accidents on a job site to car crashes. It’s just basic field training to stabilize injuries until the paramedics can get there.