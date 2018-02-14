Local students and parents shaken by Florida school massacre

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — America’s latest deadly school shooting is striking fear in the hearts of Connecticut parents and students. News 8 sat down with a panel of students and parents at the New Haven Boys and Girls Club to explore how the drumbeat of school shootings affects them.

“I was really sad and frightened by it because you leave the house every day expecting to go back home to your parents,” said 12th-grader Kelcey Perez.

Lareece Ferrucci is in 7th grade. She told us she is, “… terrified probably because I don’t know when it’s going to be my last day seeing my friends and my family.”

We also talked to Victor Brown, who is in his freshman year of high school. “Every time a school gets shot up it’s still unfortunate,” Brown said. “They still lost their lives.”

Each student was very aware that a normal day at school can turn tragic in the blink of an eye.

Said Perez, “Getting your education can result in you dying is frightening to me.”

Wednesday’s shooting in Parkland, Fla. rekindles memories of one of the deadliest mass shootings in our own backyard at Sandy Hook. Yet, Brown said he doesn’t let his fear and concern about school shootings overtake him.

“I feel pretty safe still going to school knowing that I might come home,” he told News 8’s Mario Boone.

Amanda Torres and Alan Tilley happened to be at the Boys and Girls Club at the same time. They each have a 10-year-old daughter in public school.

“It’s very concerning,” Torres said.

According to Tilley, “It’s a tragic incident.”

Parents are now tasked with explaining to their children what to do if shots break out school.

“It’s always been in the back of the mind that it’s possible that it can happen again, and it has happened,” Tilley explained.

“We don’t want it to be where the kids have to come to school and prep on if someone is going to come in and shoot you today,” Torres continued. “It’s a scary thing for parents and children alike.”