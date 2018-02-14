New Haven man robbed, stabbed while allegedly looking to buy marijuana

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is recovering after being robbed and stabbed while allegedly trying to buy marijuana.

According to New Haven police, on Wednesday morning around 12:45 a.m., officers were called to a local hospital to check on a stabbing victim.

The victim, 21-year-old Angel Bernaldo Rodriguez-Mendez, told police he was shopping at a Grand Avenue store and saw four man standing outside. Rodriguez-Mendez allegedly asked the men if they could help him find marijuana.

Officials say one of the men said he could help and led the victim toward the street corner. As they approached the corner, one man allegedly stabbed Rodriguez-Mendez twice and then took around $100 from him.

The victim describes his assailant as a black man with a black coat with a fur collar. The attacker and his accomplices were last seen fleeing on foot down Filmore Street.

Rodriguez-Mendez was treated at the hospital and released.