Police: 2 arrested after fighting in car in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and a woman are facing charges after they were fighting in a car, according to Ansonia police.

According to police, on Tuesday around 6:20 p.m., officials received a complaint regarding a man and a woman fighting inside of a vehicle on Wakelee Avenue near the Route 8 exit 19 ramp.

Upon their arrival, officers say the found 21-year-old Joshua Wantanabe of North Haven and 21-year-old Amanda Gordon of Seymour along with Seymour police officers.

Police say Wantanabe and Gordon were involved in a physical altercation inside of the vehicle and that Wantanabe was the subject of a full no-contact protective order involving Gordon.

According to police, marijuana, marijuana wax, a digital scale and a smoking pipe were located inside of the vehicle that the two were in.

Wantanabe was charged with Violation of a Protective Order, Possession with Intent to Sell, and other related charges. He was held on bonds totaling $10,000.

Gordon was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, Posession with Intent to Sell, and multiple other related charges. She was released on a Promise to Appear in Court.