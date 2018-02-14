Norwich police arrest 2 on crack cocaine charges

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people in Norwich are facing charges after police say the two conspired to sell crack cocaine.

According to police, on Wednesday, Norwich police along with FBI agents arrested two people with outstanding warrants stemming from an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine throughout the city.

Police arrested Jamie Johnson and Jamekga Stovall, both of Norwich.

Johnson has been charged with Conspiracy to sell Crack Cocaine and 3 counts of Sale of Crack Cocaine.

Stovall faces a single charge of Conspiracy to Sell Crack Cocaine.

Johnson was held on a $250,000 bond, while Stovall’s bond was set at $50,000.