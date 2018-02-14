PD: More than $22,500 in illegal drugs seized in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tens of thousands of dollars-worth of drugs are now off the streets of Hamden, according to police.

Hamden police say on Tuesday around 6:00 p.m., officers executed a search and seizure warrant at a Whitney Avenue residence.

Officials say they found a “marijuana grow operation.”

Hamden police seized 16 marijuana plants and 9 THC “gummies.” Authorities say the total value of the drugs is estimated at $22,534.

Police are continuing to investigate the operation and say an arrest warrant application has been applied for.