(WTNH) — If you are looking for something sweet on Valentine’s day, try Chef Genee Habansky’s recipe for chocolate pot de creme.

Ingredients

1. 6 large egg yolks

2. 1 cup heavy cream

3. 1 & 1/2 cups whole milk

4. 5 tablespoons granulated sugar

5. 9 ounces high quality chopped chocolate

6. Pinch of salt

Directions

1. Place the chocolate in the blender.

2. Whisk together egg yolks, cream, milk, sugar & salt in the saucepan over medium heat.

3. Cook, stirring constantly until mixture is thick enough to coat the spatula and is almost boiling.

4. Immediately pour the cream mixture over the chocolate in the blender.

5. Cover with lid and hold lid with a KITCHEN TOWEL. Blend until smooth.

6. Pour into ramekins and refrigerate until set about 2 hours.

Mason Jar whip Cream

Add 1/2 cup heavy cream with 1 tablespoon of confectionery sugar to a mason jar- shake vigorously for 5 minutes