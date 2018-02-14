Recipe for chocolate pot de creme

By Published:

(WTNH) — If you are looking for something sweet on Valentine’s day, try Chef Genee Habansky’s recipe for chocolate pot de creme.

Ingredients

1. 6 large egg yolks

2. 1 cup heavy cream

3. 1 & 1/2 cups whole milk

4. 5 tablespoons granulated sugar

5. 9 ounces high quality chopped chocolate

6. Pinch of salt

Directions

1. Place the chocolate in the blender.

2. Whisk together egg yolks, cream, milk, sugar & salt in the saucepan over medium heat.

3. Cook, stirring constantly until mixture is thick enough to coat the spatula and is almost boiling.

4. Immediately pour the cream mixture over the chocolate in the blender.

5. Cover with lid and hold lid with a KITCHEN TOWEL. Blend until smooth.

6. Pour into ramekins and refrigerate until set about 2 hours.

Mason Jar whip Cream

Add 1/2 cup heavy cream with 1 tablespoon of confectionery sugar to a mason jar- shake vigorously for 5 minutes

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s