At least 17 dead in ‘horrific’ Florida school shooting, suspect had ‘countless magazines’

Related Coverage 17 dead after former student opens fire at South Florida high school

PARKLAND, Fla. (ABC/WTNH) — A gunman opened fire at a South Florida high school today, killing 17 people and sending students running for their lives, according to two law enforcement officers on the scene.

— At least 14 victims were taken to hospitals from the incident at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, though their conditions were not immediately clear. Victims include students and adults, the sheriff said.

— The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was taken into custody off campus. He slipped out of the school after the shooting by blending in with other students who were trying to escape, according to two law enforcement sources and an eyewitness.

— Cruz had “countless magazines” and was believed to have an AR-15 rifle, the sheriff said.

— The sheriff said Cruz had attended the school but was expelled for disciplinary reasons.

— Students were seen sprinting out of the school with their hands up as authorities with guns drawn swarmed the area. Other students were seen lined up one by one, leaving the area in an orderly fashion. Some students were hysterical, reported ABC affiliate WPLG.

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

“Then also I hear, ‘Boom, boom, boom.’ I hear screaming everywhere,” he said. “I just got underneath my teacher’s desk.”

Related Content: 17 dead after former student opens fire at South Florida high school

“We had police invade the school, and we were taken out,” Katz said. “Fortunately, my father was there to pick me up.”

One mother shaking with worry told WPLG her daughter said she was OK, huddled in a locked classroom.

“She’s terrified,” the mother said. “She said she heard the gunshot.”

“I’m glad that she’s able to text,” the mother said.

Students with bookbags were seen sprinting out of the building as authorities with guns drawn swarmed the school. Other students were seen lined up one by one, leaving the area in an orderly fashion. Some students were hysterical, reported WPLG.

Freshman student Samuel Dykes told the Orlando Sentinel that he was on the third floor of the school when he heard gunshots.

Officers told students to look forward as they evacuated, but Dykes told the newspaper that he saw several bodies in a classroom.

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Steady stream of swat and police officers walking and running into Douglas high school @CoralSpringsFL @Coralspringsfla @StonemanDouglas pic.twitter.com/A1e1dRBSp3 — Grumpyhaus (@Grumpyhaus) February 14, 2018

Another mother told the affiliate that her daughter “keeps telling me to stay away. ‘Be safe, Mom, stay away.'”

“I won’t stay away,” she said, telling her daughter, “I’m your mother.”

There are over 3,000 students at the school, according to its website.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel called it a “horrific homicidal act.”

Investigators are probing Cruz’s social media accounts for clues, the sheriff said, calling some of the things posted “very disturbing.”

“If you see something, say something,” Israel said at a news conference earlier today. “If anybody has any indicator that someone’s going through a behavioral change, on social media if there are disturbing photos, perhaps bombs or firearms or just videos or pictures that are just not right, please make sure law enforcement knows about it.”

Israel said this evening officials were still working to identify the victims. He said a football coach was among the dead.

Pierre Jospitre said he was pulling into his driveway from work when he saw the suspect on the ground with an official on top of him.

Within seconds, several law enforcement officers swarmed the area, Jospitre said, adding that when the suspect was picked up off the ground, he was vomiting and was not walking right.

The school will be closed for the rest of the week, Broward County Public Schools announced Wednesday night. There are over 3,000 students at the school, according to its website. Broward County Public Schools superintendent said grief counselors would be available.

President Donald Trump tweeted, “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Additional information was not immediately available.

Oh no. Again. Sending every good thought I have to Parkland right now. https://t.co/gR57dPrcBU — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 14, 2018

Closely following reports of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida – my thoughts are with the victims, loved ones, and all affected. Thankful for the swift action of courageous first responders on scene. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 14, 2018

Broward Schools issued the following statement around 3:40 p.m.:

Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement and the District’s Special Investigative Unit are currently on site. The District will provide updates as more information becomes available. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy released a statement following the shooting, which reads, in part:

Our hearts break for the lives cut short and for the families who have been robbed of a loved one. The injured remain in our thoughts, as do the heroic first responders. While we don’t know all the details of this horrific event, this is act of carnage is all too familiar. This is the 18th school shooting in the 45 days of 2018. That’s not acceptable.”

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.