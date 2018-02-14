Teacher accused of assaulting student over pledge to flag

By Published:

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — Police say they’re investigating an allegation that a Colorado middle school teacher assaulted a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

KUSA-TV reports the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while officers look into the alleged incident, which occurred Thursday at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.

Police did not give details about the nature of the alleged assault.

Boulder Valley School District spokesman Randy Barber says district policy allows students to stand or sit for the flag pledge.

Barber identified the teacher as Karen Smith, a 20-year employee of the district who teaches physical education. No phone number could be found for her.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s