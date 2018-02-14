Valentine’s Day celebrated in West Haven, East Haven

Related Coverage First lady brings Valentine’s Day cheer to kids in hospital

WEST HAVEN & EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Valentine’s celebrations were held in West Haven on Wednesday.

23 couples married between 50 and 71 years attended the city’s 28th annual Valentine’s Day party. A good time was had by all!

Over in East Haven, love was also in the air at town hall.

Mayor Joe Maturo served as a witness to the marriage of Abhishek Tiwari and his bride, Rafaela Almonte.

The mayor says in his 16 years in office, its the first time he’s asked to be a wedding witness.