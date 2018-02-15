8 Minute Meals: Southwestern Vegan Buddha Bowl

By Published:

(WTNH) — February is American Heart Month. Certified health and wellness coaches Christina Yaworowski and Drew Louis from Active Wellness LLC make a heart healthy Southwestern Vegan Buddha Bowl.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of dry quinoa
1 cup of black beans
2 cups of organic baby spinach
3/4 cup of cut cherry tomatoes
1/2 avocado
1/2 cup of bell pepper (orange or yellow)
2 tablespoons of olive oil
2 limes
1/4 cup of cilantro
1/2 jalapeno
2 cloves of garlic
1 pinch of salt
2 tablespoons of chia seeds
2 glasses of lemon water
Serves 2
627 calories per serving

Directions:

Step One:
Become mindful of creating a quick heart healthy meal. We suggest having all of the ingredients prepared ahead of time for quick assembly of your Buddha Bowl.

Step Two:
Begin by rinsing the quinoa then add one cup of water to each 1/2 cup of quinoa. In a sauce pan bring the water and quinoa to a boil; reduce the heat and simmer until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender. Fluff with a fork.
Step Three:
Prepare the Lime Cilantro Dressing by placing the lime juice, cilantro, garlic, jalapeno and olive oil in blender. Blend until smooth. Make up to three days ahead of time.

Step Four: Wash and chop your fresh vegetables. Buddha Bowls can also include roasted or sautéed vegetables.
Step Five: Drain and rinse your beans.
Step Six: Assemble your bowl by layering each ingredient.

Step Seven: Place chia seeds, avocado and lime cilantro dressing over your bowl. Add a pinch of salt if desired.

Step Eight: Divide up the meal into two portions. Enjoy with a glass of lemon water. Eat mindfully and savor each bite free from distractions.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s