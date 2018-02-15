Broken headlight stop leads to marijuana bust in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield man is facing marijuana-related charges following a traffic stop on Sunday night.

According to police, just before 12 midnight, units stopped a car traveling on Wauregan Road with a headlight out.

Officials say during the stop, the responding officers became suspicious that the operator was in possession of illegal drugs.

Police say a K9 search then led to the discovery of a half pound of marijuana inside of a backpack in the vehicle.

The operator, 23-year-old Joshua Millette, was placed under arrest and charged with possession of greater than 4 oz. of marijuana, possession of greater than 4 oz. of marijuana within 1,500 feet of a school zone, and failure to have headlights lit.

He was released on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 26.