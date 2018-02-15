Connecticut lawmakers react to Florida shooting, plead for gun reform

FILE - In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., left, accompanied by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats get their long-sought votes on gun control a week after the massacre in Orlando, Florida, but the prospects for any election-year changes in the nation’s laws are dim. The four votes on Monday, June 20, 2016, are the result of a deal after Murphy filibustered for almost 15 hours in response to the Orlando shooting. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(WTNH) — The deadly Florida school shooting is already leading to more calls for gun reform in the nation’s capital.

It was the 18th school shooting so far this year in the United States and there are many strong opinions about what happened on Wednesday.

It did not take long for Connecticut lawmakers to sound off on gun reform.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy says Congress bears responsibility for “the epidemic of mass slaughter.”  Murphy has been an advocate for gun control legislation, especially in the wake of the Sandy Hook Shooting.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Congressman Jim Himes also weighed in on the topic.

“Once again, we feel the churning in our stomach, that sense of gut punch and wrenching of hearts that reminds us of how we felt the day of violence in Newtown,” said Blumenthal.

“There will be a moment of silence, people will wish everybody thoughts and prayers and sympathy for the victims,” said Himes. “and then the Congress of the United States does absolutely nothing.”

Authorities say the gunmen in Florida used an AR-15, a gun that has been the epicenter of many school shootings and the gun control debate.

While lawmakers and many people across the country are calling for action in the wake of what happened down in Florida, many feel that existing gun laws aren’t being enforced properly.

 

