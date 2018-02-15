East Haven police increase presence at schools

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police have increased police presence at schools after Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida.

Along with patrols, officers also stopped by classrooms to engage kids in a discussion about lock down drills.

They also stressed how important it is to practice them like it is the real thing.

East Haven school officials say they are committed to the safety of kids in schools.

