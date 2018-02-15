Hamden teachers react to Florida school shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut teachers are trying to fight the fear that comes in the aftermath of deadly school shootings.

Some Hamden teachers talked about the pressure they face every day to keep kids safe.

“It’s been a really scary thing to actually think that this could happen at any time,” said English teacher Kate Marshall. “So, anytime there’s a lock down your heart skips.”

“I got a little upset on the way to work and then when I saw my senior students I got a little emotional,” stated social studies teacher Anna Lisa Aurora.

“We can all agree that one school shooting is too many,” said Superintendent Jody Goeler. “The frequency and level of intensity of these events is unfathomable to me.”

Hamden has a committee that meets once a month to review safety procedures.