Hamden teachers react to Florida school shooting

WTNH.com staff Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut teachers are trying to fight the fear that comes in the aftermath of deadly school shootings.

Some Hamden teachers talked about the pressure they face every day to keep kids safe.

Related Content: East Haven police increase presence at schools

“It’s been a really scary thing to actually think that this could happen at any time,” said English teacher Kate Marshall. “So, anytime there’s a lock down your heart skips.”

“I got a little upset on the way to work and then when I saw my senior students I got a little emotional,” stated social studies teacher Anna Lisa Aurora.

Related Content: ‘Start with Hello’ campaign looks to make everyone feel included

“We can all agree that one school shooting is too many,” said Superintendent Jody Goeler. “The frequency and level of intensity of these events is unfathomable to me.”

Hamden has a committee that meets once a month to review safety procedures.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s