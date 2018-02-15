Investigation underway after inmate gives birth in Niantic prison cell

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Department of Correction is investigating after an inmate gave birth in a Niantic prison cell on Tuesday morning.

The Department of Correction says that they are conducting an internal investigation after a female offender gave birth in her cell at the York Correctional Institution.

According to officials, as soon as her birth was discovered, the new mother and baby were treated onsite before being transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

The mother and child are reported to be in good health. Their identities will not be released.

The Department of Correction say that the circumstances leading up to the baby’s birth are still under investigation but preliminary findings led to two UConn Health, Correctional Managed Health Care employees being told not to report to the facility for work until the investigation is completed.

“Although the details of this incident are still unfolding, I cannot overstate how seriously this agency takes the health and well-being of the offender population. The goal of health services within a correctional environment should always strive to meet the community standard of care,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Scott Semple in a statement.

Officials say pregnant women at York are provided with prenatal care and it’s policy that they be transported to an outside hospital when in labor.