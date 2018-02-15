Malloy urges Department of Homeland Security to grant stay for Farmington couple

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Governor Dannel Malloy (WTNH / Kevin Frederick)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy will hold a news conference on Thursday to urge the Department of Homeland Security to have a stay for a Farmington couple that is facing deportation.

On Monday, Gov. Malloy released a letter sent to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen requesting that her agency stay the deportation of Zhe Long Huang and Xiang Li to China.

The two currently live in Farmington with their two children, who are both American citizens, and own a business.

Xiang Jin Li and Zhe Long Huang are set to be deported on Feb. 16th.

