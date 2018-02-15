Mexican national enters guilty plea for cocaine trafficking, immigration charges

Related Coverage 4 kilos of cocaine found in car during routine traffic stop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Mexican national has pleaded guilty to charges relating to cocaine trafficking and immigration.

On Thursday, 44-year-old Luis Palacios Ortiz pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and one count of reentry of a removed alien.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Feb. 13, 2017, Ortiz was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in Waterbury when he was stopped by Connecticut State Police.

Officers say a search of Ortiz’s vehicle led to the discovery of 4.5 kilograms of cocaine.

Officials say Ortiz did not possess a valid driver’s license and that he had been previously deported from the United States.

Ortiz has been detained since his arrest on Feb. 13, 2017.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 14, 2018.