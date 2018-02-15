Milford man arrested for alleged Subway robbery

Related Coverage PD: Subway clerk stops robber in Windsor Locks

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man is accused of robbing the Subway restaurant in the center of town.

Police say 31-year-old Kamil Zawisza went into the store on Thursday and indicated to the clerk that he had a gun.

According to Milford police, Zawisza never showed a gun during the incident.

Authorities then found Zawisza walking nearby a few hours later. The clerk was then able to identify him as the thief.

Zawisza has been charged with Robbery in the 3rd Degree, Larceny in the 6th Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance.