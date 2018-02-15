Officials: Police officer accepted pay without working

Lieutenant Stephen Shuck (Photo: City of Bridgeport)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Arrest records show a Bridgeport police lieutenant charged with stealing money from the department had a pattern of working minutes of the time he was being paid for before returning home.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2HhX64s) investigators found at least 11 instances last year where 64-year-old Lt. Stephen Shuck was at home when he was supposed to be at work. An arrest affidavit states Shuck’s actions equated to more than a $2,000 loss to the city.

Shuck was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree larceny charge. He has been suspended from the department without pay.

If convicted, Shuck could face up to 20 years in prison and a loss of his pension.

It’s unclear if Shuck has a lawyer.

