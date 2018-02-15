PD: Bridgeport man arrested for repeatedly stabbing ex-girlfriend

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man has been accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Police say 22-year-old Mark Febres broke into her home on West Broad Street in Stratford on Thursday and stabbed her “several times.”

Her condition is not known at this time.

Police say she had a restraining order against Febres.

After fleeing the scene on foot, officers located and arrested Febres.

He is facing charges of Criminal Attempt at Murder, Assault in the First Degree, three counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor, and other related charges.

Febres is being held on a bond set at $1.5 million.