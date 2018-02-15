PD: Subway clerk tackles attempted robber in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– A Windsor Locks man was arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a Subway restaurant with a fake gun on Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 5:18 a.m., 28-year-old Bryan Minor-Doherty walked into the Subway on Route 75 and demanded money from the register and the clerk personally, while displaying a gun.

Minor-Doherty then left the store without any money as the store only deals in credit cards at night and the clerk had no cash on hand.

According to police, the clerk then came outside, recognized the gun was fake and wrestled Minor-Doherty to the ground. The clerk was able to hold him down until police arrived.

Minor-Doherty was injured during the struggle and taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was treated and released to police.

Officers were able to verify the gun as a facsimile.

Minor-Doherty was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit robbery, threatening and breach of peace. He was held on $25,000 bond.