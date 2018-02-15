PD: Subway clerk tackles attempted robber in Windsor Locks

By Published:
Windsor Locks police cruiser (file).

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– A Windsor Locks man was arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a Subway restaurant with a fake gun on Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 5:18 a.m., 28-year-old Bryan Minor-Doherty walked into the Subway on Route 75 and demanded money from the register and the clerk personally, while displaying a gun.

Minor-Doherty then left the store without any money as the store only deals in credit cards at night and the clerk had no cash on hand.

According to police, the clerk then came outside, recognized the gun was fake and wrestled Minor-Doherty to the ground. The clerk was able to hold him down until police arrived.

Minor-Doherty was injured during the struggle and taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was treated and released to police.

Officers were able to verify the gun as a facsimile.

Minor-Doherty was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit robbery, threatening and breach of peace. He was held on $25,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s