Police: Mansfield man charged after shooting at Connecticut State Troopers

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Mansfield man has been charged with trying to kill three Connecticut State Troopers, leading to them shooting him.

64-year-old David Rawlinson was arrested on Thursday morning and is still in the hospital.

Troopers were called to his home last December because officials say he threatened to kill his roommate and police.

Police say Rawlinson drove at a State Trooper, pinning him between his car and car door.

Rawlinson then allegedly got out of his van and started shooting at police.

The officers fired back, striking him.

Rawlinson is being held on a $5 million bond.