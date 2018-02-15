State finds way to collect sales tax on online purchases

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Buy stuff online to avoid the Connecticut Sales Tax? Those days may soon be over.

The biggest online retailer, Amazon, does collect the CT Sales Tax because they have a big operation here and the rule is that companies had to collect the tax if they have a “physical presence” in the state. But hundreds of online retailers don’t and have not been collecting it.

Connecticut residents have always been required under state law to pay the sales tax on out of state sales but there was never any way to enforce it so no one paid it. Now the state tax department apparently has a way.

Some online retailers are now providing the state with a record of the stuff you bought (those bums!). The state has started sending out notices saying you owe.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s