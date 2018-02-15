State finds way to collect sales tax on online purchases

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Buy stuff online to avoid the Connecticut Sales Tax? Those days may soon be over.

The biggest online retailer, Amazon, does collect the CT Sales Tax because they have a big operation here and the rule is that companies had to collect the tax if they have a “physical presence” in the state. But hundreds of online retailers don’t and have not been collecting it.

Connecticut residents have always been required under state law to pay the sales tax on out of state sales but there was never any way to enforce it so no one paid it. Now the state tax department apparently has a way.

Some online retailers are now providing the state with a record of the stuff you bought (those bums!). The state has started sending out notices saying you owe.

