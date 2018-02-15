Stratford firefighters put out back to back blazes

Fire at 80 Howard Street, Stratford CT (Stratford Fire Department)

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Stratford firefighters responded to two back to back house fires on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say at 3:45 p.m., crews responded to 80 Howard Street after a neighbor reported that fire was venting through a side window. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire in the front living room that destroyed several rooms in the house.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire and will be relocated for an unspecified amount of time.

While fire crews were cleaning up from that blaze, a second fire was reported at 245 Mary Avenue, just a few blocks away. Firefighters say they found that the fire had originated on the kitchen stove and had extended into the microwave and kitchen cabinets above. Fire crews were able to limit the damage to the kitchen.

There were no injuries reported at either fire.

Bridgeport and Milford Fire Departments both provided Stratford with station coverage during the two incidents.

The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

