Bellator’s Matt Mitrione on Roy Nelson, “He has a terrible mullet, terrible beard and a fat body but he knocks people out”

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)

Bellator MMA slams the cage door on some big match-ups Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The heavyweight showdown is the featured match-up.

A couple of the sports top stars square off Roy Nelson and Matt Mitrione. Both are big hitters with most of their wins coming by knockout.

Mitrione is a former NFL player, who spent time with the NY Giants, his nickname is Meathead.

Nelson is a one time rugby player, who goes by Big Country and has a large fan following,

“I think that’s why he has such a large fan-base cause he looks like the everyday guy”, says Mitrione, “he has a terrible mullet, a terrible beard and has a fat body but he knocks people out.”

“It’s okay to have a bad beard, a mullet and being out of shape, cause if I’m out of shape and I beat him what does that tell you about him?” asked Nelson.

The two are actual friends. Nelson beat Mitrione in their lone previous match-up..

