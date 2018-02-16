Hidden History: A Waterbury slave’s bones

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fortune has become the face of slavery in Connecticut. He was considered the property of Dr. Preserved Porter. In the 1700’s, he worked on Porter’s farm while Porter tended to his medical practice. Fortune drowned in an accident in the Naugatuck River. After his death, Dr. Porter dissected his body for anatomic study and never buried him. Porter’s family held Fortune’s remains for decades. They eventually donated them to the Mattatuck Museum in downtown Waterbury.

Jerry Conlogue, of Quinnipiac University, began an ambitious project using x-ray analysis and 3-D imaging to examine Fortune’s skeletal remains, hoping they would hold the key to what life was like for a slave here in Connecticut.

“My task is to find the secrets that are hidden in the bones,” Conlogue said.

Conlogue says his work has been designed to give Fortune a voice more than 200 years after his death. He says Fortune’s bones speak volumes about the physical struggle of his life as a slave.

“Emotionally we don’t know what his life was like, but physically, what kind of stresses he was exposed to,” Conlogue said. “So, if you look at the x-rays, he had some arthritis in his lower back — indicating that he did a lot of manual labor. He had a fracture in the bone of his hand.”

It wasn’t until 20-13 when Fortune was given a proper goodbye. There was a special service at the state capitol — and a burial at the Riverside Cemetery in Waterbury. It was a proud moment for many in the African-American community.

“We pray that this will continue on and we will uncover other interesting things about what has gone on in Waterbury, Connecticut,” one woman said.

To indeed continue that understanding, a permanent exhibit about the life and death of Fortune is open to the public at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury. The hope is by visiting the museum — through Conlogue’s research — you may might be able to try and understand a little more what it was like to be a slave. Conlogue hopes his research makes Fortune more relatable as a man who had to endure so much.

Raechel Guest is a history buff in Waterbury. She agrees that this type of research could cause visitors to Fortune’s exhibit at the Mattatuck Museum to view him as a human being — not a former piece of property.

“He was a man who was a slave,” Guest said. “It’s a mindset that is very different.”

Fortune’s tombstone in Waterbury reads:

“The Man Fortune. Died 1748. Buried Sept 13 2013. CHILD OF GOD. FREE AT LAST.”