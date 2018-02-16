“Black Panther” fans turn out in droves across Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hysteria surrounding the highly anticipated release of the movie “Black Panther” is sweeping Connecticut Friday, the first day the movie became widely available.

“I’m really excited,” said Nicoletta Pellegrino.

“I’m pretty excited as well,” Antonio Pellegrino told us. The pair drove more than 30 minutes to watch the movie playing in North Haven.

At a theater in downtown New Haven, fans snatched up tickets like hotcakes. In fact, pre-sales of tickets broke records for a movie release.

“I just spent about $70 for me and six of my friends,” said Adam Lessing. “I am very excited.”

Many fans arrived in traditional African attire to match the movie’s theme and cast.

“This is a way for the culture to become mainstream and for us to have pride in ourselves as African Americans,” Jaison Watts told News 8’s Mario Boone.

And News 8 was there when satisfied fans emerged to tell the tale.

“Completely blew my expectations away,” said one fan.

“I’d highly recommend it,” another man said.

Others said they believe the movie will shatter false stereotypes about the mainstream support for a black film.

“I think it was just really awesome to see on TV and in the movies just strong black people,” said Lexi Hopkins.