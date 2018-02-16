Guiding kids through emotional roller coaster following Parkland shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–If you see something, say something. That phrase is reverberating in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Parkland.

Students now describing 19 year old suspect Nicolas Cruz as troubled — one saying he was “.. progressively getting a little more weird.”

Child Psychologist Dr. Laura Saunders with Hartford Healthcare Institute of Living says, “We really need to be teaching our children that we work as a community together. We all need to help each other and holding on to pieces of information just create more of a burden.”

That starts with ongoing communication — early on — before those teen years.

“It’s letting your child know that you’re an okay person to talk to, ” says Dr. Saunders, “and when they get a piece of information that feels scary or upsetting in some way, that’s when you want them to come to you what they heard or what they found out.”

Guiding them to trust their gut instinct is crucial.

She stresses, “This doesn’t feel right, this makes me feel uncomfortable and then bring that instinct or that feeling that uncomfortable feeling and then sharing it with someone else.”

That someone else could be law enforcement.

“We get a lot of tips from the public,” says Sgt. John O’Hare with the Hartford Police Department.

Information from social media sites — he says especially critical.

He says, “If it’s a Snapchat threat, we hope that they capture it and send it to us because it would be difficult for us, if you see something, try to preserve it.”

Tips he says that stay anonymous, “We can and we do have tips remain anonymous. That’s the trust we have the community.”

Meantime – Dr. Saunders prescribes monitoring kids on social apps and keeping communication lines open.

“I always say safety trumps secrets,” says Dr. Saunders.