Ledyard man charged with DUI after car accident

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– An elderly Ledyard man was arrested on DUI charges after backing his car into another car on Thursday.

Police say 72-year-old Leland Balch was backing out of his driveway when he hit another vehicle. There were no injuries and the crash was minor.

During the course of the investigation, officers say they suspected that Balch had been drinking alcohol. He subsequently could not pass a field sobriety test and was arrested.

Balch was charged with DUI and improper backing. He was held on a $500 bond.