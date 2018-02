(WTNH)– A giant mega-storm, that at one point was as wide as the Atlantic Ocean, has fizzled out on the planet Neptune some three billion miles away.

The storm was first spotted by The Hubble Space Telescope in 2015.

Scientists say the storm is fizzling out with a relative whimper, drifting to the south pole of the planet.

Originally, they thought the storm would go out with a spectacular outburst of cloud activity.