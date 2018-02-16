‘Moms Demand Action’ group demands gun reform

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Kara Baekey started the Connecticut chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense In America after the shooting at Sandy Hook. Baekey said, “It was really what happened at Sandy Hook in Fairfield county 25 minutes up the road that just hit me like a ton of bricks and I realized that it could have been my son’s or daughter’s school.”

Scott Wilson with the Connecticut Citizens Defense League says certain teachers should be armed. Wilson added, “We can look at allowing certain properly trained and vetted individuals that work for the schools be it faculty or certain teachers to have the ability to arms themselves.” Alyson Cahill who is a teacher says that’s not the answer. “There was an armed security guard at Parkland at the high school and he was no where near were the active shooter was. Teachers are not trained to be shooters. We are not trained to be James Bond,” said Cahill.

MDA is asking lawmakers to enact common-sense gun laws. Baekey said, “We’ve had enough since Sandy Hook there have been 291 school shootings. That’s enough. So we need to act. If these legislatures will not act we are going to vote them out.” Tina Duryea added “I think it’s important that we change the narrative that this is the way it should be it does not have to be this way.” Baekey added, “They need to act is what they need to do. We are fed up. We are scared. This is not normal. It’s not okay for parents to be preparing for their 14-year-old children’s funerals. It’s not okay. We are better than this.”