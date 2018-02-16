‘Moms Demand Action’ group demands gun reform

By Published:

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Kara Baekey started the Connecticut chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense In America after the shooting at Sandy Hook. Baekey said, “It was really what happened at Sandy Hook in Fairfield county 25 minutes up the road that just hit me like a ton of bricks and I realized that it could have been my son’s or daughter’s school.”

img 8916 Moms Demand Action group demands gun reform

Scott Wilson with the Connecticut Citizens Defense League says certain teachers should be armed. Wilson added, “We can look at allowing certain properly trained and vetted individuals that work for the schools be it faculty or certain teachers to have the ability to arms themselves.” Alyson Cahill who is a teacher says that’s not the answer. “There was an armed security guard at Parkland at the high school and he was no where near were the active shooter was. Teachers are not trained to be shooters. We are not trained to be James Bond,” said Cahill.

MDA is asking lawmakers to enact common-sense gun laws. Baekey said, “We’ve had enough since Sandy Hook there have been 291 school shootings. That’s enough. So we need to act. If these legislatures will not act we are going to vote them out.” Tina Duryea added “I think it’s important that we change the narrative that this is the way it should be it does not have to be this way.” Baekey added, “They need to act is what they need to do. We are fed up. We are scared. This is not normal. It’s not okay for parents to be preparing for their 14-year-old children’s funerals. It’s not okay. We are better than this.”

img 8918 Moms Demand Action group demands gun reform

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s