Mother, daughter arrested after neighborhood disturbance in Ledyard

Diane Contino and Jennifer Contino (Ledyard Police)

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Ledyard mother and daughter were both charged with interfering with an officer/resisting after a neighborhood disturbance on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at around 3:37 p.m., officers responded to a neighborhood disturbance in the area of 463 Pumpkin Hill Road. Officers spoke with the people involved on the scene, before arresting 46-year-old Jennifer Contino for breach of peace.

According to police, during handcuffing, Contino resisted officers’ efforts to take her into custody.

Upon witnessing her daughter being arrested, 66-year-old Diane Contino then interfered with officers and was also placed under arrest.

Jennifer Contino was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting and breach of peace. Her mother, Diane Contino, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting.

Both women were held on a $500 bond.

