New Haven Coast Guard Captain removed from command, reassigned

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The captain of New Haven‘s Coast Guard station has been temporarily removed from command and reassigned due to “a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” according to the Coast Guard.

Captain Andrew Tucci headed Sector Long Island Sound in New Haven, which oversees all Coast Guard activity in southern Connecticut and northern Long Island.

He was reassigned to the Coast Guard’s Research and Development Center in New London, until further notice.

No further details on why Tucci is being reassigned were released. The Coast Guard is conducting an internal investigation.

“The change in leadership will not impact Sector Long Island Sound’s operational readiness,” said Rear Adm. Steven Poulin. “We will remain always ready to perform all Coast Guard missions.”