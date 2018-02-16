New ‘Text Bomb’ Bug Causes Apple Devices to Crash

(WTNH) — Apple devices have been affected by an issue called a “text bomb” for the second time in 2018.

This time the iOS 11.2.5 major flaw is caused by a Unicode symbol – which is is a character that visually represents text or a letter in another language. International software engineers recently found that two specific Telegu Indian language Unicode symbols can crash any Apple device when used. The device will completely shutdown when a user receives a message with that particular character through text or several third party apps with messaging features. Upon reboot, this bug will then will lock-up the Messages app as well.

According to The Verge, Apple will be releasing a fix to patch this serious bug ahead of it’s iOS 11.3 scheduled as an update in the spring.

 

 

