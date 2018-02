HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities were on scene of a multi-vehicle car accident in Hamden Thursday night.

Police say the three car accident happened on the corner of Whitney and Dixwell Avenue (Route 10) in the town of Hamden.

The picture above shows one of the cars involved was damaged in the accident.

Authorities say for a period of time traffic was re-routed up School Street because the crash took up a portion of the road.

At this time there is no word on the cause of the crash.