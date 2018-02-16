Opportunity for Connecticut veterans to learn about their benefits

(WTNH) –Military veterans from across the state are invited share their experiences and learn about their benefits at the Veterans Coffee House in Wallingford.

Mark Halliday with Assisted Living Services, Inc. and Veterans Service Officer and retired Marine Major George Messier are highlighting what Assisted Living Technologies and Assisted Living Services can do for the state’s veterans.

For twenty years, Assisted Living Services has provided In-Home care services to thousands of Connecticut’s seniors and people of all ages with varying disabilities.

Their company Assisted Living Technologies Inc. offers a variety of electronic devices to address the key issues that impact the population the most: falls, personal Safety, medication compliance, wandering, and social isolation.

George’s role is to counsel and prepare claims for military veterans and their dependents or survivors to ensure they are receiving the maximum level of assistance and benefits to which they are entitled.

The Veterans Coffee House in Wallingford is in conjunction with the Wallingford Senior Center. Veterans from all over Connecticut can visit once a month to hear stories from other vets and learn about available benefits.

Veteran speakers will talk about aid and attendance, which can be used to pay for care at home, assisted living or in a nursing home for a veteran or a surviving spouse. Assisted Living Services is also a credential provider for Connecticut’s Adult Family Living Program that trains and pays the family member of loved one a tax free stipend for providing the care.

It’s become so popular that the Cheshire Senior Center asked Assisted Living to expand the program to their town.

The next Veterans Coffee House in Cheshire is on Tuesday, February 20th from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m at the Cheshire Senior Center.