Police: Man crashed while high on PCP, blamed dead passenger

By Published: Updated:

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been accused of crashing his car while high on PCP and falsely claiming it was being driven by his passenger, who died in the wreck.

The Stamford Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2sCP1UU) Bridgeport resident Donell Alston told investigators he was sleeping as the car careened off a road in Westport on Dec. 21, 2016.

Alston says Lisa Brown was driving at the time. Brown was partially thrown from the vehicle as it hit a culvert and flipped over.

State police say DNA evidence indicates Alston was in the driver’s seat. They say text messages show Brown asking him for a ride.

Alston was arraigned last week on charges including manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

