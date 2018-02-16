Teaching kids about digital citizenship, how to behave online

Related Coverage Guiding kids through emotional roller coaster following Parkland shooting

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Marialice Curran first taught digital citizenship at the University of Saint Joseph, and has founded an institution in which she encourages parents and teachers and school administrators walk the tech line with their children.

“We are like in the wild, wild West, this is the new frontier and we’re learning this together,” Curran said.

They have honest, ongoing conversations with real life examples of the good, the bad, and the ugly.

“This is one of the most powerful learning tools and so digital citizenship gives us that opportunity to really go from a negative place to a positive place,” Curran said.

She teaches parents that monitoring social media is good, but you can’t monitor your way to safety. Technology changes to fast, there are ways to create fake accounts, you have to learn together with your kids and it starts at a young age.

“I can monitor all I want, and I will have no idea what’s going on, but if I go from monitor to mentor and have ongoing conversations.”

The toughest part about digital citizenship is the camera breaking through the glass. When talking through social media it is impersonal they lose compassion.

Richard Abraham teaches first grade in Farmington and has taken the digital citizenship classes.

“What they post online can be permanent, what they post online should be kind, and that is one of the things I teach in the classroom we teach a lot of kindness in first grade.”

He says as they teach kids right and wrong in the classroom in first grade, they’re also teaching them right and wrong on the Internet on social media.

“I try to mirror that, that whenever we use our chrome books and they make posts online, they need to make sure they are being kind when they do that.”

If you would like to find out more about the Digital Citizenship Institute, visit their website.