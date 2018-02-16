Tyler Nelson on verge of breaking Fairfield all-time scoring record

(WTNH)–It’s a record that stood for over 30 years, and on Saturday, it will likely be broken.

Fairfield Stags senior Tyler Nelson is on the brink of becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. Nelson scored 29 last night in a win over Marist, giving him an even 2,000 for his college career.

Tony George currently holds the Stags scoring mark with 2,006 points.

“I was talking to Mark our trainer, he’s been here for 20 something years, he was telling about [Tony’s] game and how great of a player he was, so it will be an honor to pass him,” Nelson said. “Being here for 4 years, playing all 4 years, it’s been a great experience, learning everyday and growing.”

Fairfield hosts Quinnipiac on Saturday at Webster Bank Arena.