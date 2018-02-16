WIP Fitness to open new location in Canton

By Published:

(WTNH) — WIP Fitness will be holding a Grand Opening of their third location at The Shoppes at Farmington Valley in Canton.

WIP Fitness’s founders Mary Kate Doyle and Laura Keever set out to create a fitness studio with a welcoming environment of high intensity boot camp classes appropriate for anyone from beginner to athlete.

WIP Fitness has a client-first mentality, meaning you can expect to get all the amenities of a large gym with a small community atmosphere at WIP.

The grand opening celebration of the Canton location will take place on Friday, February 23rd.

During the event, WIP Fitness will be offering free, high-intensity boot camp classes all day from 5:30 am – 8 pm (with a break from 2 to 5 pm). In addition to the free boot camp classes, there will be giveaways and events throughout the day, including American Nutrition Center conducting free nutrition scans before and after classes. People can also participate in the New Park Brewing tastings onsite after 6 p.m.

