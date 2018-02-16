Yale lacrosse heading to Dallas thanks to Jerry Jones

(WTNH)–The Yale men’s lacrosse team is in Texas, as the 5th-ranked Bulldogs open the season on Saturday in Dallas against Villanova. It’s a match-up put together by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones–and is taking place in the Cowboys practice facility, a 12,000-seat complex with six restaurants inside.

The Bulldogs are staying focused.

“It’s pretty exciting its going to be a different look for us. We haven’t done a ton of traveling, especially on planes. I think that’ll be a pretty cool experience, and we’re also pretty excited to play in a different part of the country, grow the game and we’re pretty thankful to the Cowboys for putting this together for us as well.”