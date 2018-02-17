Beating the cold season

By Published:

(WTNH)- It has definitely been a record winter this year with no sign of letting up. Every time you walk into a drug store, it seems like they are sold out of everything when it comes to protecting yourself from the harsh elements that winter brings.  So what are the essential, over-the-counter remedies you should stock up on now to winterize your body for the second-half of winter?

Integrative pharmacist, Georgea Pasedis, came to Good Morning Connecticut on Saturday morning and told us about some go-to solutions for your body, inside and out, that can help you through winter’s harsh weather.

 Pasedis shared that cold sore treatment gel, supplements, wipes and warmers are essential must haves to brave the cold winter months.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s