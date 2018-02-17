Beating the cold season

(WTNH)- It has definitely been a record winter this year with no sign of letting up. Every time you walk into a drug store, it seems like they are sold out of everything when it comes to protecting yourself from the harsh elements that winter brings. So what are the essential, over-the-counter remedies you should stock up on now to winterize your body for the second-half of winter?

Integrative pharmacist, Georgea Pasedis, came to Good Morning Connecticut on Saturday morning and told us about some go-to solutions for your body, inside and out, that can help you through winter’s harsh weather.

Pasedis shared that cold sore treatment gel, supplements, wipes and warmers are essential must haves to brave the cold winter months.