Connecticut health exchange CEO to step down in April

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The CEO of Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace is stepping down this spring.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman says Jim Wadleigh will leave as head of Access Health CT in April. Wyman chairs Access Health CT’s board of directors.

Wadleigh has led the exchange for more than three years. He previously served at Access Health’s chief information officer.

He says it was a “difficult decision” to step down, but knows Access Health’s team will “continue to provide the value to the many individuals and families that need our services.”

Wadleigh has overseen the exchange during challenging times, including congressional efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law and President Donald Trump’s decision to stop federal payments to insurers.

About 108,000 get insurance through Access Health.