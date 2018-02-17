Connecticut health exchange CEO to step down in April

By Published:
Jim Wadleigh - FILE -

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The CEO of Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace is stepping down this spring.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman says Jim Wadleigh will leave as head of Access Health CT in April. Wyman chairs Access Health CT’s board of directors.

Wadleigh has led the exchange for more than three years. He previously served at Access Health’s chief information officer.

Related Content: How to keep your health insurance after open enrollment

He says it was a “difficult decision” to step down, but knows Access Health’s team will “continue to provide the value to the many individuals and families that need our services.”

Wadleigh has overseen the exchange during challenging times, including congressional efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law and President Donald Trump’s decision to stop federal payments to insurers.

About 108,000 get insurance through Access Health.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s