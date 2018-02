(WTNH)- Everybody deals with stress and some have different ways of coping with it.

Dr. Scott Boden discussed trichotillomania on Good Morning Connecticut Saturday morning which is a condition where a person feels compelled to pull their hair out.

People with trichotillomania may pull out any hair on the body. It can occur to such a degree that hair loss can be seen. It’s a little more prone to women then men.

People with the condition also can be a candidate for hair transplantation if they have not had a compulsion to pull their hair for at least one year, they have no ongoing scalp symptoms, and if the person is medically fit.