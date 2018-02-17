East Haven edges Career, 56-54, in SCC playoffs

By Published:

(WTNH)–Second-seeded East Haven and seventh-seeded Career played a good one in Southern Connecticut Conference girls’ basketball playoff action on Saturday.

The game went into overtime. We picked things up late in regulation. Yellow Jackets down three–Alexis Penziwater hits a three to tie it up at 41.

In overtime, the Panthers take the lead back. Ky’Jay Hargrove–she hurt her ankle last game–looked good tonight. She gets the bucket and the foul.

East Haven jumps back out in front. McKenzie Helms had a great game for East Haven. She buries the three pointer.

East haven wins it, 56-54.

